UNICEF is the world’s leading organisation working for children and their rights. The Rights Respecting Schools ‘Award is granted to schools that show commitment to promoting and realising children’s rights and encouraging adults, children and young people to respect the rights of others in school.

Thorneyholme RC Primary School in Dunsop Bridge received the prestigious Rights Respecting Schools ‘Award from UNICEF, the world’s leading organisation working for children and their rights.

Silver is given to schools that make excellent progress towards embedding the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into its ethos and curriculum.

600 schools in the UK have been awarded gold, the next step up and highest accolade granted by UNICEF.

Headteacher Olga Jackson said: “We are so proud our school has been re-accredited as a Silver Rights Respecting School.