'Pupil power' wins the day for young Ribble Valley students in their campaign for improved street lighting outside their school

Junior students at Thorneyholme RC Primary School, Dunsop Bridge, wrote to Lancashire County Council and MP Nigel Evans after the issue was raised at a 'parliament ' meeting at the school.

The letters expressed their own concerns about the lack of street lighting and also the yellow warning lights which were not working either side of the school. Being a silver award Rights Respecting School, children highlighted their views under the United Nation Child Rights Article 24, the right to a safe environment.

Mr Evans expressed his commitment to support the community and honoured his pledge as, a week later, he wrote again with a letter he had received from Stephen Young, Executive Director of Growth, Environment, Transport and Community Services.

