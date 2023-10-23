News you can trust since 1877
The Scout Association praises Lord Street Primary School in Colne for the success of its Beaver colony and Cub pack

The Scout Association has highly commended a Colne school for its Beaver colony and Cub pack.
By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 14:18 BST
Staff members at Lord Street Primary School brought the idea to life in April to help children learn valuable life skills and develop a sense of adventure.

Students of various age groups across Colne have embraced activities that teach teamwork, leadership, and outdoor skills, under the guidance of committed volunteer leaders.

Headteacher Hayley Walsh said: “The establishment of a Beaver, Cub, and Scout group has always been a personal ambition of mine. I understand first-hand the positive impact this has had in enriching the lives of our students, teaching them essential life skills while fostering a sense of independence and adventure.

Members of Lord Street Primary School in Colne's Beaver colony and Cub pack.Members of Lord Street Primary School in Colne's Beaver colony and Cub pack.
Members of Lord Street Primary School in Colne's Beaver colony and Cub pack.

"We are incredibly proud of their achievements.”

Parents, teachers, and special guest Peter Hodson, development officer from The Scout Association’s London headquarters attended an investiture ceremony hat the school, where new members officially joined the Beaver Colony and Cub Pack group. Michelle Iddon, group Scout leader, gave an inspiring speech, emphasising the importance of values like honesty, respect, and responsibility, while the children took their solemn oath, pledging to uphold these principles.

John Tarbox, CEO of The Pennine Trust, said “I’m delighted that Lord Street have established a Beaver Colony and Cub Pack. I am also really grateful to all of the staff and parents who are dedicating their time as volunteers to make this happen. Being part of the scouting movement is so valuable for

young people and can lead to life-changing experiences. I really hope the children in our community take full advantage of this opportunity.”

