During assembly one morning the scary Miss Trunchbull, the terrifying headteacher from the novel, film and musical ‘Matilda’, interrupte proceedings to announce she was taking over the school! She even brought Mr Wormwood, Matilda’s villainous father, along with her and claimed he was the new deputy head - poor Mrs Atkinson!

Heateacher Mrs Smith was thrown into the ‘chokey’ but Matilda and Miss Honey hatched a plan to get her out.

Miss Trunchbull arrives at morning assembly at Brunshaw Primary School in Burnley to start her 'take over' of the school

The performance was staged by Dramatic Annie Theatre Company and the children were happy to go along with the plan as they have been studying singing and dancing.