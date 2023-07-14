News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Terrifying Miss Trunchbull from the hit movie and musical 'Matilda' stages 'take over' at Burnley's Brunshaw Primary School

The end of term has been celebrated in dramatic style, quite literally, at Burnley’s Brunshaw Primary School.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:27 BST

During assembly one morning the scary Miss Trunchbull, the terrifying headteacher from the novel, film and musical ‘Matilda’, interrupte proceedings to announce she was taking over the school! She even brought Mr Wormwood, Matilda’s villainous father, along with her and claimed he was the new deputy head - poor Mrs Atkinson!

Read More
21 photos from day one at Beat-Herder Festival

Heateacher Mrs Smith was thrown into the ‘chokey’ but Matilda and Miss Honey hatched a plan to get her out.

Miss Trunchbull arrives at morning assembly at Brunshaw Primary School in Burnley to start her 'take over' of the schoolMiss Trunchbull arrives at morning assembly at Brunshaw Primary School in Burnley to start her 'take over' of the school
Miss Trunchbull arrives at morning assembly at Brunshaw Primary School in Burnley to start her 'take over' of the school
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The performance was staged by Dramatic Annie Theatre Company and the children were happy to go along with the plan as they have been studying singing and dancing.

Year six leavers have also said a fond farewell to their time at the school with a lunch and tour of the ground at Burnley Football Club followed by a celebration disco at the school in the evening.

Related topics:Burnley