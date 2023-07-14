Terrifying Miss Trunchbull from the hit movie and musical 'Matilda' stages 'take over' at Burnley's Brunshaw Primary School
During assembly one morning the scary Miss Trunchbull, the terrifying headteacher from the novel, film and musical ‘Matilda’, interrupte proceedings to announce she was taking over the school! She even brought Mr Wormwood, Matilda’s villainous father, along with her and claimed he was the new deputy head - poor Mrs Atkinson!
Heateacher Mrs Smith was thrown into the ‘chokey’ but Matilda and Miss Honey hatched a plan to get her out.
The performance was staged by Dramatic Annie Theatre Company and the children were happy to go along with the plan as they have been studying singing and dancing.
Year six leavers have also said a fond farewell to their time at the school with a lunch and tour of the ground at Burnley Football Club followed by a celebration disco at the school in the evening.