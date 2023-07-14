News you can trust since 1877
21 photos from day one at Beat-Herder Festival

The Beat-Herder festival 2023 is well underway.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:59 BST

Thousands of people are now partying their hearts out at the popular festival in the Ribble Valley which kicked off yesterday. Offering four days of magic, mayhem, and unbridled revelry Beat-Herder runs until Sunday.

Festival goers started to arriving yesterday and here are some photos from day one of the amazing event.

.

1. Amazing photos capture day one of Beat-Herder Festival

. Photo: John Deehan

.

2. Amazing photos capture day one of Beat-Herder Festival

. Photo: John Deehan

.

3. Amazing photos capture day one of Beat-Herder Festival

. Photo: John Deehan

.

4. Amazing photos capture day one of Beat-Herder Festival

. Photo: unknown

