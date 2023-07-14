21 photos from day one at Beat-Herder Festival
The Beat-Herder festival 2023 is well underway.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:59 BST
Thousands of people are now partying their hearts out at the popular festival in the Ribble Valley which kicked off yesterday. Offering four days of magic, mayhem, and unbridled revelry Beat-Herder runs until Sunday.
Festival goers started to arriving yesterday and here are some photos from day one of the amazing event.
Page 1 of 6