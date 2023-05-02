The event, which helped to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Young Enterprise, was held at the University of Central Lancashire and attended by school teams from across the county.

Primet’s team came up with the idea of selling custom printed mugs for events such as Valentine’s Day and Year 11 Leavers’ celebrations. They called their business Love in a Mug and supplied more than 100 printed mugs for Pendle Education Trust’s Long Service Awards as well as attending a Young Enterprise Trade Fair at the Trafford Centre with their products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colne Primet Academy students won a Young Enterprise award at UCLan

Ms Carr, careers adviser and Young Enterprise lead at Colne Primet Academy, said: “I am so proud of our Young Enterprise team of Alicia, Caelyn, Ben, Eman, Areeba, Ali and Hussain.