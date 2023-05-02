News you can trust since 1877
Teamwork award for Primet’s Young Enterprise students

Colne Primet Academy’s Young Enterprise students are celebrating after winning the Teamwork award at the Young Enterprise Lancashire Area Showcase Final.

By Dominic Collis
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 10:15 BST

The event, which helped to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Young Enterprise, was held at the University of Central Lancashire and attended by school teams from across the county.

Primet’s team came up with the idea of selling custom printed mugs for events such as Valentine’s Day and Year 11 Leavers’ celebrations. They called their business Love in a Mug and supplied more than 100 printed mugs for Pendle Education Trust’s Long Service Awards as well as attending a Young Enterprise Trade Fair at the Trafford Centre with their products.

Colne Primet Academy students won a Young Enterprise award at UCLanColne Primet Academy students won a Young Enterprise award at UCLan
Ms Carr, careers adviser and Young Enterprise lead at Colne Primet Academy, said: “I am so proud of our Young Enterprise team of Alicia, Caelyn, Ben, Eman, Areeba, Ali and Hussain.

“They gave a fantastic presentation to the panel of judges at the UCLan event and we all came away proud to be Primet.”