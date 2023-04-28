Kyle Lord with his parents

Kyle Lord, who works as a manufacturing engineer at Safran, only started running during lockdown, but has become an avid runner ever since.

Last year, his friend did the Dabid Goggins Challenge and so he felt inspired to try it himself, in memory of his grandma.

Kyle also wanted to thank Pendleside for supporting many of his friends and family who have used its services. In between runs, Kyle took showers and ate, but didn’t manage to get any sleep – he said the waiting in between runs was the hardest part.