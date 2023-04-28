News you can trust since 1877
Burnley man completes David Goggins Challenge in aid of Pendleside Hospice

A Burnley man ran four miles every four hours for a 48 hour period, raising £2,630 for Pendleside Hospice.

By Dominic Collis
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Kyle Lord with his parentsKyle Lord with his parents
Kyle Lord with his parents

Kyle Lord, who works as a manufacturing engineer at Safran, only started running during lockdown, but has become an avid runner ever since.

Last year, his friend did the Dabid Goggins Challenge and so he felt inspired to try it himself, in memory of his grandma.

Kyle also wanted to thank Pendleside for supporting many of his friends and family who have used its services. In between runs, Kyle took showers and ate, but didn’t manage to get any sleep – he said the waiting in between runs was the hardest part.

He said: “I really started to feel it towards the end, but wasn’t going to give up – I knew it would be worth it. Thanks so much to everyone who sponsored me, and also to my parents for giving up their living room for me to use as a base over the weekend.”

