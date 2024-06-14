Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Head Boy of Stonyhurst College has been offered a prestigious scholarship at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Seb’s time at Stonyhurst College in the Ribble Valley began in Year 8 in 2018, and has been marked by his active participation in the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) where he developed a profound understanding of military expectations, values and standards.

The scholarship at RMA Sandhurst is one of the most competitive and prestigious awards available to aspiring military officers. Sandhurst is renowned for its rigorous training programs, which prepare cadets to become the future leaders of the British Army.

Seb said: “While I’m not from a military family, I have always had an interest in military history and equipment, but my biggest inspiration was the RSM (Regimental Sergeant Major) who instructed us in Grammar (Year 9), when CCF is compulsory for all pupils. His stories and experiences from fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq have stayed with me and inspired me to live a life of service.”

Indeed, Seb is now very much on his desired path, having been promoted during Year 12 and then gained the rank of Junior Under Officer in Year 13, before winning the prestigious Sword of Honour – awarded to one pupil each year who has displayed exemplary effort in their CCF endeavours.

“Opportunities and competitions like camps, drill competitions and gun runs have always kept me passionate, and the progression in responsibility and opportunity as you ascend the years and ranks has given me things to aspire to and kept me constantly interested.

“The CCF department has also been instrumental in helping me throughout the Sandhurst application and testing process, ensuring I was thoroughly prepared for tests and interviews, as well as more general conversations about regiments and Sandhurst with Major John Cartwright-Terry (former Stonyhurst pupil and now Director of the Stonyhurst Foundation).”

Seb’s achievements extend beyond his contributions to the CCF. His experience as Head Boy and captain of the 1st XV rugby team has also been invaluable, allowing him to hone his leadership skills and serve as a role model for his peers.

He added: “Sandhurst were very keen to hear about my involvement with rugby, music and my time serving on the school committee.

“Understanding that my leadership roles are one of service rather than privilege has helped me prepare for a future in service and mission.”

Seb also cited the school’s Jesuit values as instilling him with a sense of purpose and a drive to make a positive impact in the world.

“Although not being Catholic, Jesuit education has taught me a lot about ‘setting the world on fire,’” he added.

“Since understanding living life as a mission, I have always been keen to help people and make an impact on the world, which has led me towards the Army. I’m hoping that in my military service I will get the opportunity to fight for those who can’t and take part in humanitarian operations.”

Stonyhurst’s Head of Partnerships, Mr Ian Murphy, said: “Seb’s dedication and achievements are a source of immense pride for the entire Stonyhurst community.