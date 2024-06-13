Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning Ella Shaw’s Academy of Arts brings another weekend of performances to “remember, remember” as they present their latest musical show ‘Fame Jr’ at The Grand in Clitheroe.

Their production of ‘Sister Act Jr’ back in summer 2023 was a complete hit, being compared to ‘West End’ standard and receiving a standing ovation on opening night.

In ‘Fame! Jr’, the characters discover it takes more than talent to achieve their goals, they must find their true artistic voice, learn how to collaborate well and work hard. The students are exhibiting the same life skills and discipline through their process of staging the production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musical, set in New York City 1980-1984, follows the bittersweet but inspiring story of a diverse group of students as they commit to four years of gruelling artistic and academic work to achieve their dream of putting their “name in lights”.