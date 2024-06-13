Ella Shaw’s Academy of Arts to perform ‘Fame Jr’ at The Grand in Clitheroe
Their production of ‘Sister Act Jr’ back in summer 2023 was a complete hit, being compared to ‘West End’ standard and receiving a standing ovation on opening night.
In ‘Fame! Jr’, the characters discover it takes more than talent to achieve their goals, they must find their true artistic voice, learn how to collaborate well and work hard. The students are exhibiting the same life skills and discipline through their process of staging the production.
The musical, set in New York City 1980-1984, follows the bittersweet but inspiring story of a diverse group of students as they commit to four years of gruelling artistic and academic work to achieve their dream of putting their “name in lights”.
The three performances will be held on Friday June 28th and Saturday June 29th with a matinee on the Saturday.
