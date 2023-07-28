Leaving after two decades at Wheatley Lane Methodist Primary School, Lisa Korol was joined by her family, pupils, and staff past and present for a farewell collective worship.

Lisa was presented with cards, flowers, gift vouchers a memory book and two very special gifts. An "Ode to Mrs Korol" written by senior leader, Mrs Sarah Brown. It contained many memorable things about Mrs Korol's time at the school where she has supported thousands of children and been a fantastic colleague.

Colleagues past and present at Wheatley Lane Primary School in Fence gathered to say farewell to TA Lisa Korol (second from right) who is leaving after 21 years

Mr Craig Latham sang a song he composed especially for Lisa, along with the children and Mrs Bailey.

The worship was then followed by refreshments including gluten free cakes, especially for Lisa, coffee, tea and non-alcoholic bubbly.