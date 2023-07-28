News you can trust since 1877
Staff and pupils gather to say farewell to teaching assistant Lisa Korol from Wheatley Lane Methodist Primary School in Fence

A much loved teaching assistant had an ode and a song written specially for her to mark 21 years of service at the same school.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST

Leaving after two decades at Wheatley Lane Methodist Primary School, Lisa Korol was joined by her family, pupils, and staff past and present for a farewell collective worship.

Lisa was presented with cards, flowers, gift vouchers a memory book and two very special gifts. An "Ode to Mrs Korol" written by senior leader, Mrs Sarah Brown. It contained many memorable things about Mrs Korol's time at the school where she has supported thousands of children and been a fantastic colleague.

Colleagues past and present at Wheatley Lane Primary School in Fence gathered to say farewell to TA Lisa Korol (second from right) who is leaving after 21 yearsColleagues past and present at Wheatley Lane Primary School in Fence gathered to say farewell to TA Lisa Korol (second from right) who is leaving after 21 years
Colleagues past and present at Wheatley Lane Primary School in Fence gathered to say farewell to TA Lisa Korol (second from right) who is leaving after 21 years
Mr Craig Latham sang a song he composed especially for Lisa, along with the children and Mrs Bailey.

The worship was then followed by refreshments including gluten free cakes, especially for Lisa, coffee, tea and non-alcoholic bubbly.

Lisa, who is very well known in Pendle, is going onto new things and is expanding her beauty business, iLash, Fence.

