St Philip’s CE Primary School, Leeds Road, received the good report from inspectors.

Headteacher Miss Rebecca Moulden said: “We hope our families enjoyed reading our recent Ofsted inspection report and are as proud as we are of our whole school community in achieving the ‘Good’ overall judgement, with Behaviour and Attitudes graded ‘Outstanding’.

“The inspectors recognised the immense strengths in school and how the staff have worked tirelessly to improve standards in teaching and learning to provide our children with the high-quality education they deserve.

“As Ofsted point out, ‘The school has high expectations for pupils’ achievement and for their behaviour.

“Pupils live up to these expectations every day. They are polite and respectful to each other and staff. Through their interactions with their peers, pupils demonstrate kindness and gentleness. This creates a calm and purposeful atmosphere in which pupils can learn well.’

“As a reward for the children’s impeccable behaviour and attitudes to learning, the children are to enjoy a ‘Snow White’ pantomime in school – a treat so very well deserved!”

The inspection stated: “Pupils, including children in the early years, are proud to attend this calm and friendly school where everyone is made to feel welcome.

“The school provides an environment that allows pupils to grow in confidence and learn the curriculum successfully. This ensures that pupils are prepared well for secondary school.”