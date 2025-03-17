One app reports a strong appetite for the Irish language as well as for Guinness this March 17 🍀

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irish Gaelic is now considered to be an ‘endangered’ language by UNESCO

But popular language apps like Rosetta Stone say they have seen enormous increases in Irish learners

Apps are just one of the many ways you can start mastering the basics

St Patrick’s Day, once a a commemoration of Ireland’s patron saint, has evolved into a huge, global celebration of Irish culture.

But despite the enthusiasm for embracing Ireland’s food and music on March 17 each year, the Irish language - sometimes called Irish Gaelic or Gaeilge - has been classified as ‘endangered’ by UNESCO. The Endangered Languages Project estimates that there are only 20 to 40 thousand fluent speakers left in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, language learning app Rosetta Stone reports that the appetite for learning Irish is strong, with a whopping 200% rise in Britons studying the language through its platform alone in the last year. The language began rapidly growing in popularity back in February 2022, its developers say, which they think may reflect a rising desire among the hundreds of thousands of UK residents of Irish heritage to reconnect with it.

If the St Patrick’s Day festivities have inspired you to give the Irish language a go, here are three ways you can make a start on your own learning journey:

One language app says its Irish language course has seen a huge boost in popularity over the past year | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock/Getty Images)

1. Download a language app

There are near-countless paid, free, and ‘freemium’ language learning apps available via the Apple App Store and the Play Store, and they can be a great way to familiarise yourself with the basics of a language - while also being easy to incorporate into everyday life.

Rosetta Stone is one of these, with access to a single language for three months currently available from £14.95 per month. The app’s endangered language expert and senior curriculum manager, Jason Brickey, said they were always excited to see an increase in people learning endangered languages like Irish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rosetta Stone provides an immersive experience that empowers learners to study heritage languages wherever they are. While full immersion is ideal for language learning, it's not always possible, and our technology can help bridge that gap,” he said.

Of course, Irish language courses are available on a range of other apps too. These include Duolingo, Ling, and Irish Gaelic by Nemo. These utilise tools like gamified lessons, podcasts and audio, expert tutoring, competing with friends, and sometimes even AI features to help you learn.

2. Take in some Irish TV or music

Rosetta Stone also noted that the increase in Irish language learners its app experienced coincided with the growing cultural movement of bands like Kneecap - which may have helped bring the language into new spaces. The Northern Ireland-based hip-hop trio hail from West Belfast, and have been credited with bringing the Irish language into contemporary urban settings and making it accessible to younger audiences.

Listening to Irish language music, watching films or TV shows, or even following Irish-speaking creators on social media can all help with immersion - a key part of learning any language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Try an in-person language class

Speaking and listening can often be one of the trickiest parts of learning a new language. That’s why practicing speaking it face-to-face is an important part of the process.

With Great Britain having a massive Irish diaspora, potentially in the millions according to the BBC , there are language classes available in most major cities - and finding one near you is only a quick Google search away. If you’re struggling to find one, checking with your closest Irish or Irish Cultural Centre can be a good place to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, Ireland itself isn’t too far away, nor is it particularly expensive to get there. Perhaps consider a trip for your next holiday. The Dublin City Council last year announced it was investing money in Irish language-based attractions in the city, from language history walking tours, to traditional music classes, to ‘speakers in residence’ at local pubs, so there are likely plenty of immersive experiences available for those who seek them out.

If you’re interested in learning a new language or another new skill using an app, you can check out some of our other coverage on the most popular and highly-rated choices available in the App Store. For top apps for learning a new language, try this one . If you’re interested in learning music or an instrument, check this one out .