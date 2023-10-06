A Clitheroe school is celebrating after being rated good across the board by Ofsted inspectors.

St Michael and St John’s RC Primary in Lowergate school was judged good in all areas – in the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and manager and Early Years provision.

Headteacher Mrs Zoe Mabbott said: “I am incredibly proud of our children, staff, governing board and wider community. It is wonderful to see the external recognition for the work that has gone on over the previous four years.

“The children, staff and parent feedback showed the huge support for the school, which was a real positive during this inspection.

“What is particularly notable is the opening sentences of the first paragraph ‘St Michael and St John’s Roman Catholic Primary School is a welcoming place to be. Pupils are friendly and respectful. They are willing and keen to celebrate others for who they are and who they wish to be. Pupils said that they feel cared for and safe.’

“This is central to our ethos, mission and values, as a fully inclusive school.

“We are very proud of the recognition that every child’s individual gifts and talents are continually recognised, supported and celebrated in our school family.

“The report acknowledges that SSMJ is about so much more than academic achievement, recognising ‘pupil’s benefit from a wide range of enrichment experiences’, ‘behave well,’ ‘have responsibilities and leadership roles which they relish’, and ‘are given the chance to recognise and celebrate difference.’

Inspectors commented positively about the school’s ‘high expectations of learning and behaviour’ and ‘polite and respectful children’.

Ofsted noted that ‘leaders have made considerable improvements to develop a well thought out and ambitious curriculum for children including those with SEND’, ‘have prioritised reading, early phonics and staff training to provide all children with a good quality of education whilst prioritising support for staff well-being and workload.

Mrs Mabbutt added: “Our governing board, made up of volunteers who give their time to support SSMJ, have been recognised for their ‘wide range of expertise’ which they use to ‘effectively support and challenge leaders.’