Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For she raised the grand total of £18,000 in just three weeks, by contacting dozens of local businesses towards the purchase of a minibus for Simonstone Primary School.

Inspired by her tenacity a further £2,000 was raised by children and school including sponsored bike rides, bread making, swimming challenges, walks up Pendle hill, selling jam, sponsored silences and cricket and Maths challenges.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Fishwick (far right) delivers the new minibus to Simonstone Primary watched by supporters including champion fund raiser Sarah Holt (far left) and headteacher Jill Cockings (far right)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mini bus ‘festival’ was held at the school and more local business pitched in with donations to bring the total amount to an amazing £23,000 to fund the bus, running costs and insurance.

David Fishwick of ‘Bank of Dave’ fame gave the school a good deal on the bus through his business and he actually arrived at the school with the vehicle as a big surprise for the pupils.