Simonstone Primary School raises funds for minibus delivered by 'Bank of Dave' star Dave Fishwick

Mum Sarah Holt is a real life Wonder Woman!
By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:35 BST
For she raised the grand total of £18,000 in just three weeks, by contacting dozens of local businesses towards the purchase of a minibus for Simonstone Primary School.

Inspired by her tenacity a further £2,000 was raised by children and school including sponsored bike rides, bread making, swimming challenges, walks up Pendle hill, selling jam, sponsored silences and cricket and Maths challenges.

David Fishwick (far right) delivers the new minibus to Simonstone Primary watched by supporters including champion fund raiser Sarah Holt (far left) and headteacher Jill Cockings (far right)David Fishwick (far right) delivers the new minibus to Simonstone Primary watched by supporters including champion fund raiser Sarah Holt (far left) and headteacher Jill Cockings (far right)
A mini bus ‘festival’ was held at the school and more local business pitched in with donations to bring the total amount to an amazing £23,000 to fund the bus, running costs and insurance.

David Fishwick of ‘Bank of Dave’ fame gave the school a good deal on the bus through his business and he actually arrived at the school with the vehicle as a big surprise for the pupils.

Headteacher Mrs Jill Cockings said: “I want to thank Sarah for all her hard work and for the school community coming together.”

