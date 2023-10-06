Simonstone Primary School raises funds for minibus delivered by 'Bank of Dave' star Dave Fishwick
For she raised the grand total of £18,000 in just three weeks, by contacting dozens of local businesses towards the purchase of a minibus for Simonstone Primary School.
Inspired by her tenacity a further £2,000 was raised by children and school including sponsored bike rides, bread making, swimming challenges, walks up Pendle hill, selling jam, sponsored silences and cricket and Maths challenges.
A mini bus ‘festival’ was held at the school and more local business pitched in with donations to bring the total amount to an amazing £23,000 to fund the bus, running costs and insurance.
David Fishwick of ‘Bank of Dave’ fame gave the school a good deal on the bus through his business and he actually arrived at the school with the vehicle as a big surprise for the pupils.
Headteacher Mrs Jill Cockings said: “I want to thank Sarah for all her hard work and for the school community coming together.”