Simonstone student celebrates GCSE results at Westholme School
Simonstone student Isabelle Hudson was full of praise for the staff at Westholme after celebrating her GCSE success.
Isabelle (16) will continue studying business, geography and English Language after achieving two 9s and a 7 respectively, while also tackling economics for the first time.
She said: “It is such a nice school; everyone is so helpful, but the teachers go above and beyond for you – that is the best bit about it.
“They always have time to help you and give you any extra assistance you need, it makes you feel really supported.”
The 16-year-old would like to pursue a career in the fashion industry, but is keeping her options open, with the hope of studying business at university.
Fashionista Isabelle is celebrating in style, with a shopping trip to Manchester planned.
She added: “I want to work in the fashion business, but it is really competitive. I did well in business and will continue studying it next year.”