Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isabelle (16) will continue studying business, geography and English Language after achieving two 9s and a 7 respectively, while also tackling economics for the first time.

She said: “It is such a nice school; everyone is so helpful, but the teachers go above and beyond for you – that is the best bit about it.

“They always have time to help you and give you any extra assistance you need, it makes you feel really supported.”

Westholme student Isabelle Hudson

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-year-old would like to pursue a career in the fashion industry, but is keeping her options open, with the hope of studying business at university.

Fashionista Isabelle is celebrating in style, with a shopping trip to Manchester planned.