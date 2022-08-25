Burnley Bless Trinity College students celebrate GCSE results success
Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College is celebrating a large number of successes with pupils collecting their GCSE results today.
The current Year 11 pupils’ studies were heavily disrupted by the Covid pandemic and headteacher Deborah Williams responded when she praised the ‘determination and resilience’ of the pupils.
A veryproud Mrs Williams said: “We are delighted to be celebrating so many successes with our pupils and their families today.
“It is wonderful to see the hard work of pupils and the dedication of our wonderful staff reflected in these results.
Most Popular
-
1
Burnley Bless Trinity College students celebrate GCSE results success
-
2
Nelson and Colne College students win coveted places at Cambridge University
-
3
GCSE results day 2022: When do students get their grades, how to appeal and what do numbered grades mean?
-
4
Unison announces exam board staff will strike this week affecting GCSE results day
-
5
Include Me 2: Barnardo’s Lancashire helping kids with special educational needs love learning
“Everyone is aware of how incredibly difficult it has been for our young people to remain focused on their education as a result of the disruption caused by the pandemic.
“To have completed this set of examinations shows how determined and resilient they have been and this is indeed a day to be proud of all of our Year 11 pupils.”