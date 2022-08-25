News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Burnley Bless Trinity College students celebrate GCSE results success

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College is celebrating a large number of successes with pupils collecting their GCSE results today.

By Dominic Collis
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 12:59 pm

The current Year 11 pupils’ studies were heavily disrupted by the Covid pandemic and headteacher Deborah Williams responded when she praised the ‘determination and resilience’ of the pupils.

A veryproud Mrs Williams said: “We are delighted to be celebrating so many successes with our pupils and their families today.

“It is wonderful to see the hard work of pupils and the dedication of our wonderful staff reflected in these results.

Blessed Trinity RC College pupils celebrate their GCSE results

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Low water levels at Foulridge Reservoir prompt safety warning

“Everyone is aware of how incredibly difficult it has been for our young people to remain focused on their education as a result of the disruption caused by the pandemic.

“To have completed this set of examinations shows how determined and resilient they have been and this is indeed a day to be proud of all of our Year 11 pupils.”

Burnley