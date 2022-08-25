Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current Year 11 pupils’ studies were heavily disrupted by the Covid pandemic and headteacher Deborah Williams responded when she praised the ‘determination and resilience’ of the pupils.

A veryproud Mrs Williams said: “We are delighted to be celebrating so many successes with our pupils and their families today.

“It is wonderful to see the hard work of pupils and the dedication of our wonderful staff reflected in these results.

Blessed Trinity RC College pupils celebrate their GCSE results

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone is aware of how incredibly difficult it has been for our young people to remain focused on their education as a result of the disruption caused by the pandemic.