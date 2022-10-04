Hattie Trafford-Jones, Luke Gowers, Louis O'Hara-Lythgoe and Sophie Bend represented Whittlefield Primary School in the competition run by the National Literacy Trust to run alongside the Women's Euro 2022 tournament.

Hosted over Zoom by TV presenter Kenzi Benali, children from around the UK tuned in to watch as the team selected their favourite book and provide their own reasons why they thought it was a good read.

A shirt signed by England Lioness Millie Bright is to take pride of place at Whittlefield Primary School in Burnley after pupils won it in a national literacy competition

Whittlefield chose Max And The Millions by Ross Montgomery and the four came up with their own reasons why the book was so enthralling and how the key message, in their view, was promoting inclusivity and shows that a disability is not a barrier, you can still achieve all you want to this is because the title character, Max, is deaf.

After winning their way through to the semi final a zoom poll sent them to the final which they won with 52 per cent of the vote.

Among the prize haul the quarter received a copy of the Marcus Rashford book, "You are a Champion' from the National Literacy Trust, every year four pupil received a Womens' EURO 2022 prize, ranging from notepads to water bottles and to cap it all the school was presented with a Lionesses' shirt signed by Women's 2022 winner, England and Chelsea defender Millie Bright.

Plans are on the cards to frame the shirt and display it in the school entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners: Pictured left to right are Luke Gowers, Hattie Trafford-Jones, Louis O'Hara-Lythgoe, Sophie Bend and teacher Jonathan Wood with the England shirt signed by Euro 2022 winner Millie Bright which was their prize after winning a national literacy competition.

Teacher Mr Jonathan Wood, said: "Overall, the competition was fantastic and the children did so well representing their school.

"The contest promoted a love of reading, which is something we are extremely passionate about at Whittlefield- our school library is a double decker book bus.

"It also showed the children that their heroes read too because as part of the live event, former England player Rachel Finnis-Brown shared her favourite story and love of reading.

Advertisement Hide Ad