Peter Lord was known and loved by the children he helped to cross the busy junction at Accrington Road with Liverpool Road and Rossendale Road and also the numerous motorists who would regularly wave at him daily on their way to and from work and school.

"I loved the job and I am going to miss it very much," said Peter, who is now 75. "Getting to know all my little friends and their parents has been an absolute pleasure for me over the years.

Peter Lord has admitted he is going to miss his job as a 'lollipop man'. He has retired from his patrol after 16 years

"I could have happily done that job from leaving school."

It was an emotional day for great grandad of nine Peter when he completed his last crossing on Friday during torrential weather. But he still had a huge smile on his face despite being battered by the rain.

Peter was also overwhelmed with cards and gifts, including a drawing of him in his full uniform which he will cherish.

He said: "I got to know all the children and their parents over the years, it has been brilliant. Many of them who have grown up have come back to see me to let me know what they are doing.

Lollipop man Peter Lord, who patrolled the Accrington Road/Liverpool Road/ Rossendale Road junction for 16 years has retired, marking the end of an era as he was such a well known figure

"I will also miss the many bus drivers, wagon drivers and everyone who always used to wave at me.

"I had planned to do this job until I was 90 but the winters were getting harder and harder for me.”

Peter, who has three daughters and seven grandchildren, ran his own painting and decorating business before working as a mini bus driver when he retired.

He then applied to become a crossing patrol and completed a family tradition when he landed the role with Lancashire County Council as both his parents did the job.

Peter with Susan, his wife of 35 years.

A keen gardener, Peter is looking forward to tending to his vegetable patch and spending more with Susan, his wife of 35 years.