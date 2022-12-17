Year 5 pupils undertook traffic surveys, at different times of the day, on the A56 outside their school as part of a geography project. In January 2020 the school’s lollipop man was hospitalised after a collision outside the school and the children wanted to enlist the support of their MP in securing a pedestrian crossing.

During the visit the children discussed ways of reducing speeding and anti-social driving, alongside ways to encourage more people to walk, cycle or use public transport.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson visited Saint Michael and All Angels CE Primary School in Foulridge to hear from Year 5 students about their road safety concerns.