Saint Michael and All Angels Primary School pupls enlist Pendle MP's help in road safety concerns
Pendle MP, Andrew Stephenson visited Saint Michael and All Angels C of E Primary School in Foulridge to hear from Year 5 students about their road safety concerns.
Year 5 pupils undertook traffic surveys, at different times of the day, on the A56 outside their school as part of a geography project. In January 2020 the school’s lollipop man was hospitalised after a collision outside the school and the children wanted to enlist the support of their MP in securing a pedestrian crossing.
During the visit the children discussed ways of reducing speeding and anti-social driving, alongside ways to encourage more people to walk, cycle or use public transport.
Mr Stephenson said: “I was really impressed by work undertaken by the pupils. I have raised their concerns with Lancashire County Council and requested that they look at what can be done to improve safety on this stretch of the A56. I look forward to continuing to work with the pupils on this and other projects.”