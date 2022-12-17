News you can trust since 1877
Saint Michael and All Angels Primary School pupls enlist Pendle MP's help in road safety concerns

Pendle MP, Andrew Stephenson visited Saint Michael and All Angels C of E Primary School in Foulridge to hear from Year 5 students about their road safety concerns.

By Dominic Collis
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 9:21am

Year 5 pupils undertook traffic surveys, at different times of the day, on the A56 outside their school as part of a geography project. In January 2020 the school’s lollipop man was hospitalised after a collision outside the school and the children wanted to enlist the support of their MP in securing a pedestrian crossing.

During the visit the children discussed ways of reducing speeding and anti-social driving, alongside ways to encourage more people to walk, cycle or use public transport.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson visited Saint Michael and All Angels CE Primary School in Foulridge to hear from Year 5 students about their road safety concerns.
Mr Stephenson said: “I was really impressed by work undertaken by the pupils. I have raised their concerns with Lancashire County Council and requested that they look at what can be done to improve safety on this stretch of the A56. I look forward to continuing to work with the pupils on this and other projects.”

