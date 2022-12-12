Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson chooses his winning Christmas card design from local schoolchildren
Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has chosen his annual Christmas Card design from the designs submitted for his annual competition for Pendle primary school pupils.
This year’s winning design, by 11-year-old Belle Wilson from Barnoldswick Church of England Primary School, was chosen from hundreds of fantastic entries from 14 schools throughout the area.
The design will be re-produced on the front of Mr Stephenson’s official Christmas card which goes to thousands of people including local councillors, fellow MPs, the Prime Minister and even, His Majesty the King.
The competition has this year been sponsored by Silentnight, Farmhouse Biscuits, Boundary Mill and Barnfield Construction, with excellent prizes on offer for the winner, and the two runners-up, Hussain Ali (8) from Barrowford Primary School and Scarlett Bannister (9) from Park Primary School in Colne.
Mr Stephenson visited all three schools on Friday December 9th to present the lucky and talented winners with their prizes.
The Pendle MP went on to say: “I am delighted that I was able to secure sponsorship from Silentnight, Farmhouse Biscuits, Boundary Outlet and Barnfield Construction this year, meaning that there are some excellent prizes on offer.
"Each year I receive hundreds of brilliant designs from school children across the whole of Pendle and this year hasn’t disappointed! It was difficult to pick a winner from the fantastic entries and would like to thank all those that put in the time and effort to enter. I’m sure the finished card will bring plenty of festive cheer to those receiving it.”