This year’s winning design, by 11-year-old Belle Wilson from Barnoldswick Church of England Primary School, was chosen from hundreds of fantastic entries from 14 schools throughout the area.

The design will be re-produced on the front of Mr Stephenson’s official Christmas card which goes to thousands of people including local councillors, fellow MPs, the Prime Minister and even, His Majesty the King.

The competition has this year been sponsored by Silentnight, Farmhouse Biscuits, Boundary Mill and Barnfield Construction, with excellent prizes on offer for the winner, and the two runners-up, Hussain Ali (8) from Barrowford Primary School and Scarlett Bannister (9) from Park Primary School in Colne.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson with the winner and runners-up from his Christmas card competition

Mr Stephenson visited all three schools on Friday December 9th to present the lucky and talented winners with their prizes.

The Pendle MP went on to say: “I am delighted that I was able to secure sponsorship from Silentnight, Farmhouse Biscuits, Boundary Outlet and Barnfield Construction this year, meaning that there are some excellent prizes on offer.