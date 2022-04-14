This is thanks to a revamp of the outdoor classroom area at Thorneyholme RC Primary in Dunsop Bridge which has had a wooden shelter erected. The project was funded by the Duchy of Lancaster and estates director Laura Airton cut the red ribbon at the opening ceremony.

Headteacher Mrs Olga Jackson said: "The wind and rain at the outside classroom open event proved exactly why a shelter was much needed to enhance the outdoor learning.

“With a shelter in place the children are able to access a range of materials, even in heavy rain, which would have otherwise become wet, soggy or damaged.