This included the pupils researching local communities and finding ways they could help and support various groups. Together the pupils chose to help Braille IT, which is a locally based charity.

Braille IT offers accredited, free tuition in Braille skills to blind, visually impaired, parents, caregivers and anyone interested in learning at centres around East Lancashire.

Members also often meet socially and have organised trips to different events throughout the year.

Ribblesdale School presentation to Braille IT

The pupils met Chris, the chairman of Braille IT, and his guide dog Goughy. They learned about the aims of Braille IT, the difficulties visually impaired people experience daily, and even had some lessons in reading and writing braille themselves.

