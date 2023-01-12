News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ribblesdale School in Clitheroe raises money and learns more about Braille IT as part of Prince's Trust Achieve programme

Ten pupils from Ribblesdale School in Clitheroe have been completing their Community Impact Award for the Prince’s Trust Achieve programme.

By Dominic Collis
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 3:15pm

This included the pupils researching local communities and finding ways they could help and support various groups. Together the pupils chose to help Braille IT, which is a locally based charity.

Braille IT offers accredited, free tuition in Braille skills to blind, visually impaired, parents, caregivers and anyone interested in learning at centres around East Lancashire.

Hide Ad

Members also often meet socially and have organised trips to different events throughout the year.

Ribblesdale School presentation to Braille IT
Most Popular
Read More
Ten possible East Lancashire filming locations for upcoming 'Bank of Dave' Netfl...

The pupils met Chris, the chairman of Braille IT, and his guide dog Goughy. They learned about the aims of Braille IT, the difficulties visually impaired people experience daily, and even had some lessons in reading and writing braille themselves.

Hide Ad

Pupils also organised, marketed, and ran a children’s tombola at Ribblesdale’s Christmas Fair which raised £560 that was presented to Chris and members of Braille IT at Clitheroe Library.

ClitheroeEast Lancashire