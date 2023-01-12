Ribblesdale School in Clitheroe raises money and learns more about Braille IT as part of Prince's Trust Achieve programme
Ten pupils from Ribblesdale School in Clitheroe have been completing their Community Impact Award for the Prince’s Trust Achieve programme.
This included the pupils researching local communities and finding ways they could help and support various groups. Together the pupils chose to help Braille IT, which is a locally based charity.
Braille IT offers accredited, free tuition in Braille skills to blind, visually impaired, parents, caregivers and anyone interested in learning at centres around East Lancashire.
Members also often meet socially and have organised trips to different events throughout the year.
The pupils met Chris, the chairman of Braille IT, and his guide dog Goughy. They learned about the aims of Braille IT, the difficulties visually impaired people experience daily, and even had some lessons in reading and writing braille themselves.
Pupils also organised, marketed, and ran a children’s tombola at Ribblesdale’s Christmas Fair which raised £560 that was presented to Chris and members of Braille IT at Clitheroe Library.