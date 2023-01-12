News you can trust since 1877
Ten possible East Lancashire filming locations for upcoming 'Bank of Dave' Netflix movie

With news that the hotly anticipated Netflix Dave Fishwick biopic ‘The Bank of Dave’ is about to hit the world’s screens we thought it would be fun to look at 10 possible East Lancashire filming locations everyone needs to see.

By Dominic Collis
1 hour ago

As revealed in the Burnley Express, US streaming giants Netflix have decided to shoot a biopic on none other than Burnley and Pendle’s banker and mini bus salesman Dave Fishwick.

The colourful businessman will also be an executive producer on the film, a role which has allowed him to insist that many of the scenes are shot right here in his beloved Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

So we thought it would be fitting to present some of the stunning locations – natural, historic and unique – that our beautiful corner of East Lancashire can provide.

1. Man of the moment

Dave Fishwick in his beloved Burnley

2. Panopticon

The Singing Ringing Tree on the moors above Burnley

3. Wonder

One of the Seven Wonders of the British Canal System, the Burnley Embankment or 'The Straight Mile' as it is known locally, carries the Leeds and Liverpool Canal 60ft above Burnley

4. Turf

Turf Moor, the historic home of Burnley Football Club

