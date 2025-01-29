Ribblesdale pupils and staff absolutely smashed it at BETT
Huge shoutout to Miss Fletcher for delivering an incredible session on life in the trenches! The lesson was a masterclass in blended learning, combining EdTech, textbooks, and expert teaching to bring history to life.
Pupils showed off their skills using Microsoft Forms to check prior knowledge, Microsoft OneNote to dive into sources about the Western Front, and Mentimeter to test their learning in real time.
The pupils were absolute stars, wowing the audience with their engagement, knowledge, and enthusiasm. We’re so proud of you all!
At Ribblesdale, we take pride in embracing the latest innovative technologies and are open to hearing about new opportunities, ensuring our pupils are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive beyond school.