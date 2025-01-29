Ribblesdale pupils and staff absolutely smashed it at BETT

By Mel Smith
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 15:12 BST
We were thrilled to be invited to showcase how we use EdTech to transform learning in the classroom. Twelve of our Year 10 GCSE History pupils recently made the journey to London, where they experienced the buzz of BETT and stole the show during a live demonstration lesson.

Huge shoutout to Miss Fletcher for delivering an incredible session on life in the trenches! The lesson was a masterclass in blended learning, combining EdTech, textbooks, and expert teaching to bring history to life.

Pupils showed off their skills using Microsoft Forms to check prior knowledge, Microsoft OneNote to dive into sources about the Western Front, and Mentimeter to test their learning in real time.

The pupils were absolute stars, wowing the audience with their engagement, knowledge, and enthusiasm. We’re so proud of you all!

Year 10 GCSE pupils enjoying their history lesson.Year 10 GCSE pupils enjoying their history lesson.
Year 10 GCSE pupils enjoying their history lesson.

At Ribblesdale, we take pride in embracing the latest innovative technologies and are open to hearing about new opportunities, ensuring our pupils are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive beyond school.

