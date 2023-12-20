Ribblesdale Primary Provision in Clitheroe hosts first ever Christmas fair and concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
The concert and fair, held at the brand-new primary site, featured tonnes of Christmassy attractions, including carols and readings, the opportunity to meet Father Christmas and feed his reindeer, face painting, stalls selling festive fayre and gifts and games and activities to suit every age.
To prepare everyone for Santa’s arrival, pupils from across the entire age range of the school spread Christmas cheer by performing carols. The school’s very youngest pupils, the talented ‘Hedgehogs’ Reception class, took part in their first ever carol concert, sporting Christmas head gear, as their families watched proudly.
They then joined their families to watch pupils from the secondary ‘Ribbie Voices’ choir sing a variety of Christmas themed songs, interspersed by readings from pupils in Year 8.
Headteacher Anne-Marie Horrocks said: “It was brilliant to see our youngest pupils perform alongside their older counterparts in our first combined event as an all-through school. I could not have been prouder to welcome everyone into Clitheroe’s newest primary provision
“We are determined that our primary provision will become as integral to the town and its community as Ribblesdale’s secondary provision has been for 90 years. We are always willing to welcome guests and share our work. I would like to personally thank all who attended and helped to make the occasion so special. We could not have had a more magical start to our Christmas festivities.”
Members of the primary and secondary school staff came along to support, and the concert was also well-attended by members of the local community.
To round off proceedings, the staff choir gave a rousing rendition of Winter Wonderland and pupils presented Clitheroe Food Bank with foodie Christmas treats and The Salvation Army with Christmas stockings ready-filled with gifts – all to support families in need in the local area.
The Christmas Fair followed immediately after the concert and presented a fantastic opportunity for the local community to explore the new, state of the art primary provision and see all that it can offer. Guests could decorate Christmas biscuits in the specially designed Art/DT/Science Room complete with demonstration kitchen, or play games in the library.