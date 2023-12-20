Festive fun was had by all who attended Ribblesdale School’s first ever Christmas Carol Concert and Fair as an all-through school.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The concert and fair, held at the brand-new primary site, featured tonnes of Christmassy attractions, including carols and readings, the opportunity to meet Father Christmas and feed his reindeer, face painting, stalls selling festive fayre and gifts and games and activities to suit every age.

To prepare everyone for Santa’s arrival, pupils from across the entire age range of the school spread Christmas cheer by performing carols. The school’s very youngest pupils, the talented ‘Hedgehogs’ Reception class, took part in their first ever carol concert, sporting Christmas head gear, as their families watched proudly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They then joined their families to watch pupils from the secondary ‘Ribbie Voices’ choir sing a variety of Christmas themed songs, interspersed by readings from pupils in Year 8.

Festive fun was had by all who attended Ribblesdale School’s first ever Christmas Carol Concert and Fair

Headteacher Anne-Marie Horrocks said: “It was brilliant to see our youngest pupils perform alongside their older counterparts in our first combined event as an all-through school. I could not have been prouder to welcome everyone into Clitheroe’s newest primary provision

“We are determined that our primary provision will become as integral to the town and its community as Ribblesdale’s secondary provision has been for 90 years. We are always willing to welcome guests and share our work. I would like to personally thank all who attended and helped to make the occasion so special. We could not have had a more magical start to our Christmas festivities.”

Members of the primary and secondary school staff came along to support, and the concert was also well-attended by members of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To round off proceedings, the staff choir gave a rousing rendition of Winter Wonderland and pupils presented Clitheroe Food Bank with foodie Christmas treats and The Salvation Army with Christmas stockings ready-filled with gifts – all to support families in need in the local area.