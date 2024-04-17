Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The students and staff visited the city’s iconic architectural wonders such as the Empire State Building, the Rockefeller Centre, and the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges during their visit.

Mel Smith, from the school, said: “The Oculus Building and One World Trade Centre also left us in awe, each structure adding to the vibrant pulse of New York City. From a reflective standpoint, our trip included a poignant visit to the 9/11 Memorial Museum, where the memorial pools provided a moment for quiet contemplation. We were deeply moved by our stop at St Paul's Chapel, a testament to resilience in the face of tragedy.

“For our art enthusiasts, New York City was a boundless well of inspiration. From the innovative artwork along the High Line to the vibrant displays in Chelsea and the Chelsea Market, our pupils were captivated. However, it was the Metropolitan Museum of Art that truly stole the show, offering a treasure trove of artistic masterpieces spanning cultures and decades.

Ribblesdale School students in New York City

“Of course, no visit to the Big Apple would be complete without indulging in its culinary delights. From savouring pizza at Grimaldi's in Brooklyn to dining at the legendary Hard Rock Cafe and Bubba Gump Shrimp, our taste buds were treated to an array of flavours. Amidst our adventures, there was always time for a cup of coffee – a quintessential New York experience.

“Central Park provided us with stunning vistas of the city, while the Top of the Rock observation deck offered unparalleled aerial views. And let's not forget the exhilarating ferry ride to Staten Island, which offered a breathtaking backdrop of the Manhattan skyline. A highlight of our trip was undoubtedly catching a Broadway show, with ‘Six’ delivering a powerful message of girl power through fantastic performances.