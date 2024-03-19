Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A massive range of scientific activities was on offer in an amazing week packed with thrilling experiences designed to ignite curiosity and stimulate critical thinking skills.

The young detectives honed their sleuthing skills as they analysed evidence and drew conclusions in captivating forensic investigations. Meanwhile, Year 7 pupils embarked on a journey into the intricate world of anatomy. Not for the faint-hearted, this exploration provided a hands-on experience that left pupils in awe of nature's design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adding to the excitement, pupils engaged in animal encounters which brought the wonders of the natural world up close and personal. From snails to centipedes, spiders to slithery snakes, pupils got the chance to interact with a diverse array of creatures, fostering a deeper appreciation for the biodiversity around us.

Science Week at Ribblesdale School in Clitheroe

Headteacher Mrs Anne-Marie Horrocks said: “The Big Bang Chemistry Show dazzled pupils with explosive demonstrations and spectacular sparks, leaving everyone in awe of the power and wonder of chemical reactions.

“As a token of appreciation for their dedication, the science staff treated all staff to a special gift of thyme, symbolising our responsibility to use our time well to grow and nurture our knowledge of the incredible world we share.