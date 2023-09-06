More than 400 Year 11 students from Ribblesdale High School have heard about the opportunities available to them from local business leaders.

Student Brennan Bridgman was the winner of a £50 prize

Representatives from Scott Dawson Advertising, Peter Scott Printers, Studio Retail/Frasers Group, Sundown Solutions, North Lancs Training Group (NLTG) and The Vita Group, attended the Ribble Valley based school, organised by #AmazingAccrington.

Pupils heard about the opportunities available to them during a morning of careers advice, from apprenticeships and marketing, to cyber, science and retail.

Murray Dawson, chairman of #AmazingAccrington, managing director of Scott Dawson Advertising and owner of Peter Scott Printers, said: “This has been our first time visiting this school as a group of business leaders, and it has been amazing to speak to 400 Year 11 students about all the fantastic opportunities available, including careers in the creative industries, and the response from the students has been brilliant.”

Heath Groves, CEO at Sundown Solutions, added: “Ribblesdale High School is a Microsoft Trainer Academy, so it is very important for us to be here as your expert Microsoft Service Provider. It is really inspirational to talk to the younger generation about the digital and tech industry, and hopefully we can inspire them into a career with us.”

Sarah Dovaston from Studio Retail Limited/Frasers Group, said: “At Studio we have so many different careers and we are really passionate about letting the students know just how many opportunities there are out there. That includes everything from IT, to HR, to designers and to marketing, there is a lot we can offer as a group.”

Dr Sam Hill from The Vita Group, added: “We have had an incredible morning here at Ribblesdale High School. We employ 150 people in Accrington and are currently recruiting chemists, so it has been amazing to speak to the students today and see how enthusiastic they all are for the future.”

