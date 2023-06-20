Organised by the Ribble Valley Climate Action Network (RVCAN), students will listen to keynote speakers, debate sustainability and climate issues, and create pledges to tackle environmental issues in their own schools.

The lead organiser for CORVS1, David Rawkins, said: “While much of the debate at COP28 will relate to young people, young people themselves rarely get the chance to speak up. CORVS1 is about empowering young people to take the lead, to voice their concerns, and to learn about the pressing policy issues."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students will share personal experiences of environmental best practice in their own schools and leave with pledges for further action over the next 12 months.

Inspired by the international COP28 climate conference taking place later this year, students aged between 13 and 16 will attend the inaugural Conference of Ribble Valley Schools – CORVS1 – on 23rd June at Stonyhurst College.

The schools taking part this year include Stonyhurst College, Clitheroe Royal Grammar School and Ribblesdale High School, also in Clitheroe; Bowland High School, Grindleton; Pleckgate School, Blackburn; St Cecilia’s School in Longridge; and Oakhill College and St Augustine’s High in Whalley.

The Ribble Valley Climate Action Network hosts a range of local events, forums and initiatives designed to inform and engage the community on the impact of climate change.

Rawkins said: “When people consider climate change, they might think of hurricanes, heatwaves and blizzards. But we are seeing the impact of climate change here every day: from the increasingly heavy cycles of drought and flood eroding the banks of the Ribble to dramatic changes to wildlife migration patterns."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Too often people insist that action on climate change is someone else’s responsibility. The problems we face not only affect each and every one of us, but can only be solved with collective action. We all need to engage, we all need to participate, we all need to face up to the urgency of the matter.”

The keynote speakers will be Miranda Barker OBE, an environmental consultant and Chief Executive of the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce; and Stephen Sykes, the Chamber’s Director of Sustainability, who will share insights from their attendance at COP 26 and COP27 as well as the upcoming COP28.

Rawkins said: “Our aim is to see pupils being the initiators of a greener, more sustainable way of operating in our schools and colleges. Hopefully by the time we reach CORVS28, we will have a generation of young people fully informed and engaged on climate issues and policy solutions.”

Aaron Wilkins-Odudu – lead youth organiser at RVCAN, Clitheroe Royal Grammar School A-level student, and the youngest-ever councillor elected to the Ribble Valley Borough Council – will join an expert panel to take questions from pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presentations will also be made by Jack Spees from the Ribble Rivers Trust; Daniel McDonagh from the social enterprise, Class of Your Own; and climate analyst, Sylvester Bamkole.

The CORVS conferences are set to become an annual gathering, expanding to more schools across the region from 2024.