Ribble Valley to host citizens summit for climate and nature

Booking is open for the first Ribble Valley Citizens Summit for Climate and Nature taking place on Saturday, July 1st at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub in Clitheroe.
By Dominic Collis
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 13:49 BST

The keynote speaker will be Rob Hopkins, author of six books including most recently ‘From What Is To What If?’.

Rob was voted one of The Independent newspaper’s top 100 environmentalists and earned a spot on NESTO and The Observer’s list of Britain’s 50 New Radicals.

The citizens summit is open to all who live, work or study in the Ribble Valley and who are keen to explore practical local solutions to the challenges of the global climate and nature emergency and to develop a strategy for a fairer and more sustainable future for the region.

Booking is open for the first Ribble Valley Citizens Summit for Climate and Nature
Booking is open for the first Ribble Valley Citizens Summit for Climate and Nature
It offers inspiring panel inputs from change-making local projects on a range of issues including community energy, low carbon buildings, environmental biodiversity, healthy gardens and sustainable food production together with opportunities to discuss these further with panelists and take part in workshops over the lunchtime period.

Lunch and all refreshments are provided free of charge although small donations towards these costs will be welcome. Tickets are free but places do need to be booked in advance at: http://climate-and-nature-summit.eventbrite.co.uk for planning purposes.

The summit is being organised by Ribble Valley Climate Action Network in partnership with both Longridge and Readstone Environment Groups; contact [email protected] with any queries.

It runs from 10am to 4pm (registration from 9-30am).

The citizens summit is funded via a Crowdfund Lancashire appeal and aims to provide an opportunity for Ribble Valley residents to learn more about projects which are happening and to discuss possibilities for future initiatives.

