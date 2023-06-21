News you can trust since 1877
Remarkable charity event at Burnley Football Club raises over £11,000 for The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund

Burnley Football Club played host to a heartwarming and successful charity event, raising an outstanding amount of over £11,000 in support of The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund.
By Dominic Collis
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 13:17 BST

The event, organised by a dedicated group of individuals, drew an enthusiastic crowd and showcased the incredible generosity and community spirit of the people of Burnley.

The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund is named after a courageous young girl, who sadly passed away after many years of ill health. The fund is used to improve and enhance the lives of the pupils of Holly Grove School, a school for pupils with learning difficulties and disabilities.

The event featured a raffle and auction, while prizes ranged from bottomless brunches, autographed sporting memorabilia, luxury dining experiences, a private helicopter ride and even a seven-night holiday to Lanzarote.

The charity event at Burnley Football Club raised over £11,000 for The Georgia Fourie Butterfly FundThe charity event at Burnley Football Club raised over £11,000 for The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund
Live music came courtesy of DJ Barry Naylor and saxophonist James Bell. The photobooth and backdrop were provided by Eventfully Yours.

Courtney Fourie, one of the organisers, said: “The Design Hut – Wedding and Event Styling, transformed Burnley Football Club into a vibrant wonderland. Every corner of the venue was filled with such magic and joy that we all felt we were inside a real life fairy tale. Heartfelt thanks to The Design Hut for your incredible talent, passion and hard work.

“Thank you once again for standing with us on this journey. Your generosity, compassion and commitment are unwavering. This event would not have been possible without your support. We are truly grateful to everyone who organised, participated and contributed to this event. Together, let’s continue to transform lives, one butterfly at a time.”

Some of the fund-raisers at Turf MoorSome of the fund-raisers at Turf Moor
