Burnley Words Festival continues with array of events this weekend

A celebration of all things wordy is continuing to inspire budding writers and readers in Burnley.
By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST

The Burnley Words Festival is offering opportunities for local writers, readers and word smiths, alongside news about current projects, and upcoming events.

The aim is to encourage people of all ages to celebrate Burnley and enjoy stories, poems and performances and tap into the topics that they are passionate about.

And this weekend will see lots of events centred around Burnley Market and Charter Walk shopping centre.

Rossendale author and poet Frank Burton will be showing his work at the book market and publishers fair at Burnley Market this Saturday as part of the Burnley Words FestivalRossendale author and poet Frank Burton will be showing his work at the book market and publishers fair at Burnley Market this Saturday as part of the Burnley Words Festival
Rossendale author and poet Frank Burton will be showing his work at the book market and publishers fair at Burnley Market this Saturday as part of the Burnley Words Festival
A book market and publishers fair will take place on Saturday in Burnley Market where independent publishers from across the North and beyond will be on hand to chat about their work.

Also on Saturday, Stone Soup Children’s Theatre will be performing a show in the Market Square at 11am and 2pm.

Andrew Dean, Burnley BID project manager, said: “There really is something for everyone taking place over the two weeks thanks to the varied programme of activities that have been organised. You don’t just have to be a writer or love reading to enjoy the festival – it’s an event for all.

“We’ve got music, poetry, writing, theatre, film, storytelling, a record fair and so much more besides. We’re sure you’ll find plenty of events that speak to your creative side.”

The festival, which returns after a four-year hiatus, is being delivered in a partnership between Burnley Business Improvement District (BID), Culturapedia, Charter Walk, Burnley Leisure and Culture, Burnley Markets and Burnley Library. It is also being supported with national lottery funding from Arts Council England.

For more information and to see what’s taking place and when, head to www.burnleywordsfestival.co.uk

