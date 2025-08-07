Quilter Foundation Sponsors NWAA’s Helicopter Hero Badge to Equip Children with Lifesaving Skills

The Quilter Foundation’s Local Community Fund has chosen to donate £10,000 as part of their local community fund to sponsor the North West Air Ambulance Charity's ‘Helicopter Hero Badge’.

The North West Air Ambulance Charity (NWAA) has received a generous donation to support its Helicopter Hero Badge, designed to teach children vital first aid skills in a fun and engaging way.

Created by NWAA’s community team, the badge is aimed at young people across the region and has already been embraced by schools, youth groups, and organisations like the Brownies and Scouts.

Jennifer Piper, Head of the Quilter Foundation said: "We’re proud to support the North West Air Ambulance Charity’s Helicopter Hero Badge through our Local Community Fund. Equipping children with lifesaving first aid skills not only builds confidence but strengthens resilience across our communities.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering young people and supporting vital services that make a real difference."

With The Quilter Foundation’s support, the charity will be able to reach more young people within communities throughout Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Lancashire, Cheshire, and Cumbria.

Danny Daynes, Senior Regional Fundraiser at NWAA, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to The Quilter Foundation’s Local Community Fund for sponsoring our Helicopter Hero Badge. This engaging and educational initiative has been designed to equip children with vital first aid skills and inspire young people across the North West to get involved with the NWAA.

“Thanks to The Quilter Foundation’s generous support, we’ll be able to reach more young people, raise vital awareness of our lifesaving work, and empower the next generation to feel confident in emergencies. It’s a powerful step towards our shared mission of saving lives in communities right across the region.”

The North West Air Ambulance Charity delivers pre-hospital care to those who need it most across the region. The Helicopter Hero Badge raises awareness of this vital work, building community resilience and inspiring future lifesavers.

Thanks to a £10,000 sponsorship from The Quilter Foundation, the scheme can now reach even more children with essential first aid skills.

To find out more about NWAA’s Helicopter Hero badge, visit www.nwairambulance.org.uk