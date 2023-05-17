Pupil's heartfelt letter of thanks to headteacher at St Mary's R C School Langho for sharing meditation techniques to help with exam pressures
A schoolgirl has written a heartfelt ‘thank you’ letter to her headteacher for introducing coping mechanisms to ease the pressure of SATS.
Gracie Crankshaw penned the letter to Caroline Boden, who is head at St Mary’s RC Primary School in Langho, for sharing meditation sessions during assembly as a coping mechanism for students when they felt overwhelmed.
Gracie admitted she tried the technique and it helped her get through a tricky exam when she felt overwhelmed.
Mrs Boden said: “We have passionately promoted meditation for the past two years. In our sessions, we use breathing techniques, relaxation techniques, visualisation, taste, sound and light, and we earth ourselves by taking our shoes off.
“We have learnt how to anchor ourselves and visit our own individual ‘heartrooms’ in our heads when we feel overwhelmed.
“In an ever more challenging world, our children have a toolkit of resources to draw from whenever they need to.”