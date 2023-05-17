Gracie Crankshaw penned the letter to Caroline Boden, who is head at St Mary’s RC Primary School in Langho, for sharing meditation sessions during assembly as a coping mechanism for students when they felt overwhelmed.

Gracie admitted she tried the technique and it helped her get through a tricky exam when she felt overwhelmed.

Gracie Crankshaw wrote a special letter of thanks to her headteacher at St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho for sharing meditation techniques to ease the pressure of exams

Mrs Boden said: “We have passionately promoted meditation for the past two years. In our sessions, we use breathing techniques, relaxation techniques, visualisation, taste, sound and light, and we earth ourselves by taking our shoes off.

“We have learnt how to anchor ourselves and visit our own individual ‘heartrooms’ in our heads when we feel overwhelmed.

