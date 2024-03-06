Pupils at Padiham Primary School's delight as three players from the Burnley FC women’s first team pay them a ‘secret’ visit
Naomi Hartley (defender), Mikayla Wildgoose (defender) and Paris Dalton (midfielder) talked about their past football careers prior to them playing for Burnley and held a question and answer with the children.
They also talked about International Women's Day which is celebrated this Friday (March 8th). A spokesman for the school said: “We had a whole school assembly with over 300 children listening. The children's eyes lit up when the players walked into the assembly and there were audible gasps when they announced that they were professional football players.”
The girls’ football team took full advantage of the amazing opportunity to have a kick about with the players outisde on the school’s astro-turf where they also had group photos with the players and a signed shirt from them.