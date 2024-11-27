Pupil Parliament opens at Burnley primary school

Stoneyholme Primary School in Burnley has opened its new Pupil Parliament, a significant event which highlights the importance of its student voice and democracy.

The occasion was marked by the attendance of local MP Oliver Ryan and Burnley Mayor Cllr Shah Hussain, who both spoke about the value of empowering young people to engage in decision-making.

The Pupil Parliament is designed to give students a platform to express their views on school life and contribute to making positive changes within the community.

The ceremony was a great success, with both the MP and Mayor praising the initiative and encouraging the students to continue developing leadership skills that will serve them well in the future.

The event was a proud moment for Stoneyholme Primary, showcasing the school's commitment to fostering active citizenship among its pupils.

