Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has welcomed the news that schools in Pendle are set to benefit from a total funding increase of £1.9m. in 2024-25 compared to 2023-24.

Pupil premium funding rates nationally will increase to £1,480 for primary pupils and £1,050 for secondary pupils in 2024-25, an increase of 10% since 2021-22, to support schools in disadvantaged areas to raise educational outcomes for the pupils who need it most.

This funding also includes an extra £440m. investment to support pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) to fund special schools and provide mainstream schools with additional resources to meet the needs of pupils with complex SEND.

Mr Stephenson said: “Education is the closest thing we have to a silver bullet to transform life choices and I know that our schools are a top priority for many people across Pendle.

“That is why I welcome the Conservative Government’s decision to increase total funding for schools across Pendle by nearly £2 million next year, as education funding reaches almost £60 billion in 2024-25.

“This funding will help ensure that schools across the country have the funding and tools they need to make sure every child receives the world class education they deserve for a brighter future.”

School funding reached almost £60 billion in 2024-25, its highest ever level in real terms – with Pendle benefitting from a total funding increase of £1.987m. in 2024-25 compared to 2023-24.