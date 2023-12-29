A former West Craven High student, who is now studying history at the University of Oxford, took to the stage to inspire current students at its annual Star Awards event.

Bella Lord, who attended Nelson and Colne College before progressing to the University of Oxford, spoke about how she learnt about the importance of perseverance while at West Craven High School and how, with the encouragement of her secondary school teachers, she discovered that her goal to progress to a world leading university could be a reality, not just an aspiration.

Another former West Craven student, Brian Wilkinson, who now presents on Drystone Radio, spoke about the importance of passion and persistence in achieving your goals.

Awards were presented to students for their academic, attendance, sporting and extra-curricular achievements and last year’s GCSE students returned to collect subject and achievement prizes as well as their GCSE certificates. The audience were also entertained by the school choir performing festive favourites Silent Night and Feliz Navidad.

Award winners from the Class of 2023 included Emily-Jayne Austin who won the Student of the Year for Achievement Award. Emily-Jayne is now studying A Levels in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Further Mathematics at Nelson and Colne College and aspires to study Medicine at the University of Cambridge.

Violet Howarth won the Student of the Year for Contribution Award. She is now studying Business and Marketing at Craven College.

West Craven High School Principal, John Bates said: “Pendle Hippodrome was a fantastic venue for our current and former students, and their families, to come together with our staff and special guests to celebrate a wide range of achievements.

“These young people have demonstrated what it means to be 'Star' West Craven students. It isn't about getting the highest grades or the best scores in tests; it's about hard work, determination to succeed, persevere when things go wrong, and demonstrating mutual respect for everyone in their community. These are the students that make us proud of what we do as teachers.