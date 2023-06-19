Funded jointly by eco-leading homebuilder, Northstone, and regeneration business, Peel L&P, the £10,000 all-weather track was opened by Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson who cut the ribbon in front of 120 pupils from St Thomas’ Primary School, representatives from Barrowford Primary school and parents.

The two schools will share the running track alongside the Scouts and Girls Guides from the village hall next door.

Testing out the new facilities and to celebrate the opening, all children ran a course of the track to a song of their choice with Crazy Frog, Mamma Mia and the fitting Proclaimers classic, ‘I would walk 500 miles’, all making an appearance.

Running track opening at Barrowford St Thomas CE Primary School in Barrowford

Jo Duckworth, headteacher from St Thomas’ Primary School said: “A fantastic time was had by all at the grand-opening, it was great fun and such a joy to see the children – and some teachers – running a lap of the track, singing and dancing to their favourite songs.

“Northstone’s Keld community of homes in the village kindly arranged for an ice cream van to provide a sweet treat for each child and teacher, which alongside the shining sun, really was the icing on the cake.

“We can’t quite believe that the new track is installed and ready to use. It is already making such a huge difference to our pupils on a daily basis. We can’t thank Northstone and Peel L&P enough for their incredibly generous donations.”

Mr Stephenson added: “This generous donation from Northstone and Peel L&P has quite literally transformed an area of the school grounds that was rarely used. It’s fantastic to see local housebuilders like Northstone invest in the areas and communities in which they operate and I know that this track will be put to great use by the school, not least by encouraging the children in all years to walk their daily mile.”

To mark the occasion, the children were tasked with choosing a name for the track with year two pupil, Sienna Roberts, winning for her choice of ‘The Right Track’, in recognition of the role it will play in helping children get out for some fresh air and exercise.

Chrissie Bramhall, Community Partnerships Manager from Northstone, who attended the event, added: “It has been a real privilege to be able to fund this project, knowing the difference it will make to hundreds of children in the community for many years to come. The opening was just brilliant, with lots of little happy faces enjoying the celebrations and making use of the new track.

“It was also an honour to have Andrew Stephenson officially cut the ribbon for us too and to hear the feedback from parents and teachers alike, including the parent responsible for contacting us in the first place, Charlotte Bleasdale. It’s thanks to her reaching out to us that we heard about the school’s plight to transform this rarely used, often boggy field and it was out pleasure to bring this to life.”

