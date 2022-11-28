Lois Page’s amazing achievements stood out among an international field of candidates and wowed the judges, who felt her hardworking, reliable and thoughtful nature were very impressive.

Lois demonstrated enormous amounts of passion throughout her course and beyond. In 2021, she was recognised for creating and launching a series of 16 online ‘training’ videos for children during lockdown – totally independently – that helped viewers with drills, skills, games and craft activities to keep them active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sporting starlet has also held volunteer roles with Burley FC, where she has coached holiday soccer schools, disability sports sessions, and even dance classes, and with the Football Association’s Wildcats initiative.

Lois Page from the Nelson and Colne College Group in Nelson was awarded the prestigious BTEC Award for Sport Learner of the Year 2022.

Lois said: “I am proud to have won the BTEC sports student award after a long two years of overcoming barriers and challenges that have presented themselves throughout my studies. I have always been passionate about sports and helping others and it is humbling to have been recognised for what I have achieved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twenty award winners won prizes in categories including Health and Social Care, Engineering, Music, Esports and Creative Media, each selected from thousands – and often tens of thousands – of eligible students.