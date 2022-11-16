Inspectors commented that children arrive at school each morning happy, looking forward to the day ahead and that everyone is welcome in the school family. They also said that staff have strong, positive relationships with parents and carers, helping them to provide personalised support which is highly valued by families.

The inspectors also found that teachers have high expectations of what pupils, including pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities can achieve. They commented that the school has created an environment in which pupils are eager to learn and achieve well, living up to expectations and being able to shine.

Paul Whaling, principal at the school Thames Avenue, Burnley, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the positive report following our inspection in October. The inspectors praised our well thought out and aspirational curriculum for all pupils and how we teach our children about the world of work and the importance of working hard and attending school.

Casterton Primary Academy was rated good by Ofsted

“We have a big focus on developing a love of reading amongst all children and it was great that the inspectors commented that children are proud to take their reading books home and that they are exposed to a rich and varied selection of books which helps to foster a real love of reading across the school.”

Casterton Primary Academy became the fifth school to join the Pendle Education Trust family in 2018 and has since benefitted from collaborating with the Trust’s other schools and leaders, especially its primaries, Pendle Primary Academy and Castercliff Primary Academy.

Anita Ghidotti, Chief Executive of Pendle Education Trust, added: “The inspectors praised the inclusivity of the school and how it prepares children for life after school, including encouraging them to take on roles to develop their responsibilities such as class ambassadors, physical education ambassadors, librarians and buddies for younger pupils.

“It is especially pleasing that the recognised the work we have put in to staff wellbeing, ensuring staff feel valued and appreciated and that they are proud to work at the school.