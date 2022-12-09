Nelson and Colne College to receive share of £432m. in government funding to level up opportunities
Nelson and Colne College is one of 100 colleges and universities across England that will receive a share of £432m. to invest in new facilities and equipment over the next three years to level up opportunities for local young people.
This new investment will upgrade and improve university and college facilities with state of the art medical suits and cutting edge engineering and science labs, to provide better teaching for students in critical subjects and making sure businesses have access to the skilled workers they need.
Commenting, Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “I am determined to equip our students with the knowledge they need to tackle climate change, develop vaccines, grow our economy, and maintain our place as a scientific superpower.
“That is why I welcome almost £490m. in extra funding from the Conservative Government to boost skills training across the country and £1,105,000 to upgrade Pendle’s Nelson and Colne College with state of the art facilities.
“This investment will provide better teaching for students in critical subjects, making sure businesses have access to the skilled workers they need to grow our economy into the future.”
Successful colleges and universities have demonstrated they offer value for money, effective project management and environmental sustainability and deliver high cost subjects of strategic importance to the country. Subjects that will benefit include technology, engineering, medicine, dentistry, nursing, and midwifery.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “This investment is about making sure students get the highest quality training in key subjects which are driving economic growth. That means access to top of the range facilities which prepare people for the workplace, filling skills gaps and levelling up the whole country.”