This new investment will upgrade and improve university and college facilities with state of the art medical suits and cutting edge engineering and science labs, to provide better teaching for students in critical subjects and making sure businesses have access to the skilled workers they need.

Commenting, Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “I am determined to equip our students with the knowledge they need to tackle climate change, develop vaccines, grow our economy, and maintain our place as a scientific superpower.

“That is why I welcome almost £490m. in extra funding from the Conservative Government to boost skills training across the country and £1,105,000 to upgrade Pendle’s Nelson and Colne College with state of the art facilities.

“This investment will provide better teaching for students in critical subjects, making sure businesses have access to the skilled workers they need to grow our economy into the future.”

Successful colleges and universities have demonstrated they offer value for money, effective project management and environmental sustainability and deliver high cost subjects of strategic importance to the country. Subjects that will benefit include technology, engineering, medicine, dentistry, nursing, and midwifery.