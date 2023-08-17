The college has earned a remarkable 99% A-Level pass rate, a 100% T-Level pass rate, and a 99% Level 3 Technical Education pass rate.

BBC Breakfast and Radio 5 Live captured the jubilant reactions of more than 800 students receiving their results and shared them with the nation.

Poppy Hill attained A*s in Biology and Chemistry, along with As in French and her Extended Project Qualification. She is now embarking on a Biochemistry course at Oxford University.

Some of the Nelson and Colne College students celebrating their A-Level results today.

“I’m just really happy and so glad that all my hard work has paid off. I couldn’t have had a better result and can now progress to the University of Oxford which I am so excited about. The teachers here are fantastic. There's lots of support provided during and after lessons and I wouldn’t have gotten as far as I did without them.”

Isabella Lord earned an A in History and Ancient History and a B in French, which secured her a place at Oxford University, reading History.

And Darcy Robinson has achieved A grades in Biology, Geography, and Chemistry. She is now set to study Veterinary Science at the University of Liverpool.

Darcy said: “I’m so happy with my grades and thrilled that I can now go on and pursue my dream of working as a vet.”

Emily Gott secured an A* in Sociology, B grades in English Language and History, and an A in her Extended Project Qualification. She is now bound for the University of York to study Sociology.

Meanwhile, Sophie Coiley achieved all As in Biology, Chemistry, Maths, and her Extended Project Qualification. Her next step is a Biological and Medical Sciences degree at University of Liverpool.

Also excelling was Mubashar Ahmad, who gained an A* in Biology and As in Chemistry, Maths, and his Extended Project Qualification and has secured his route towards a Biomedical Science career.

Malaika Rizwan received an A* in Psychology, an A in Sociology, and a B in Biology. Malaika’s journey continues at the University of Lancaster for Medicine.

The University of Salford to read Diagnostic Radiography is where Arij Dar is heading after achieving an A* in Psychology, an A in Sociology, and a B in Biology.

And Hafsa Akhlaq took home an A* in Biology and A grades in Sociology and Chemistry, landing her a place at Bradford University to read Optometry.

Nelson and Colne College was the first college in the area to adopt the new T Level qualifications, with this year's results including only the second cohort of T Level learners.

Dawid Zycinski received 3 Distinction* grades in T Level Digital Production Design and Development. He gained work experience at Origin Control Solutions, Preston, where he has been offered a part-time contract and financial to continue his studies at Lancaster University where he will read Computer Science.