Lisa O’Loughlin will take over over from Amanda Melton CBE, who retires from the Group in July following a decade at the helm.

“I will be so sad to say goodbye to the college after 10 wonderful years as principal, but I’m really pleased that it’s Lisa I’m passing the baton onto,” said Amanda. “She is already a well-respected leader in Further Education and has so many accomplishments to her name. I just know she’s the right person to lead Nelson and Colne College Group into the future.”

Nelson and Colne College's new principal Lisa O’Loughlin

Lisa is currently the principal of The Manchester College, and also deputy chief executive of the LTE Group, the largest education group in the UK, which includes The Manchester College.

She has a wealth of experience, including leading The Manchester College from a ‘Requires Improvement’ Ofsted rating to Good and increasing learner achievement at the organisation by more than 10%. Having taught and been a senior leader in an East Lancashire college before joining The Manchester College, Lisa said she was delighted to be back in the area.

She said: “I’m thrilled that I will be leading this outstanding team in the delivery of high quality, targeted education to the East Lancashire, and wider Lancashire, community. I can’t wait to start my journey with the extraordinary staff and students at the Nelson and Colne College Group.”

Phil Wilkinson, chair of the Corporation at Nelson and Colne College Group, said of the appointment: “Lisa’s appointment comes on the back of a rigorous selection process involving staff, students, senior leaders and governors and she impressed all of us at every stage.