Nelson and Colne College is celebrating once again with a 100 percent pass rate in 17A’ level subjects and 91 percent of students achieving at least one A*-C grade.

Principal, Lisa O’Loughlin, said: “Nelson and Colne College have a long history of academic success. Our A’ level provision is amongst the very best in the country, and we’ve led the way with T levels supporting learners to achieve outstanding grades and to progress on to a wide range of top universities and highly successful careers.

“We have 32 percent of our learners accepting offers to either Russell or Sutton Group universities - they’re recognised as the best universities in the country. That’s why we’re recognised as the top in the region for A’ Level student progress and the only Ofsted rated ‘outstanding’ FE college in Lancashire.”

Student destinations this year include Russell Group universities such as University of Cambridge, Durham University, Newcastle University, University of York, Imperial College London, and University of Nottingham. Seventy one percent of A-Level Medical Science students have accepted offers onto Medical Science degrees, while 80 percent of A-Level Applied Science students have accepted offers to study applied science at university. Additionally, 76 percent of law-related students have accepted offers to study a law degree.

The college’s T Level results are equally impressive with an 88 percent pass rate and 68 percent receiving high merit or distinction grades.

Lisa aded: “We are delighted with this year’s results – it is testament to the outstanding teaching and knowledgeable staff who inspire and support our students every day. We would like to congratulate each and every learner receiving their results today. We are so proud of the journey that all our students take once they leave Nelson and Colne College.

“The results consistently achieved at Nelson and Colne College really do show that there is no better place for students looking at their next steps after school to look no further. And to all those getting their GCSE results next week, come down to the college and just look at what you could achieve.”