Nelson and College Group celebrate outstanding students
An outstanding number of history and ancient history students were offered places at some of the leading UK universities to continue their studies last year.
From a cohort of 29, 31% of A level history and ancient history students progressed to study their chosen subject at university.
Tutor Matt Hudson said: "It’s really satisfying seeing our students progress to study at some of the top universities in the UK. Nelson and Colne College serves as a great launching pad, nurturing academic excellence, but our commitment goes beyond the teaching.
“We believe it’s also important to provide a supportive environment and personalised guidance as well as enrichment opportunities such as trips that help students. We try to empower our students to believe in their own capabilities and achieve their academic aspirations.”
The college is also celebrating its Sociology students with four submitting entries to the prestigious Young Sociologist of the Year competition run by the British Sociological Association.
Entrants are given a title and have to write a 2,000-word essay including their research methods and referencing. This year’s title is ‘To what extent, and in what ways, is patriarchy alive and kicking?’
Tutor Em Cox said: “This competition is a great opportunity for students to learn and refine their sociological skills. It’s a well-respected and very competitive competition and entrants have to show not only their knowledge and grasp of the subject but also demonstrate their understanding of what it takes to carry out good sociological research.”
The competition winner will win an iPad mini and £500 for the Sociology department.