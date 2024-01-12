Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blaze has launched Music or Lose It thanks to the Youth Music Trailblazer Fund to help 13 to 25-year-olds develop their confidence by working with professional musicians, developing their DJing skills, learning about digital music production and getting involved in organising events.

Musicians and artists Leon Akbar and Beki Hughes decided to launch the project, which offers weekly workshops in community centres across Burnley, after experiencing the challenges young people can face when pursuing formal music education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon said: “Growing up, I never saw myself as a musician, I didn’t enjoy music lessons as I felt they weren’t aimed at my music abilities. I couldn’t write music, didn’t play instruments but had a strong passion for Rap/MC. Now I have a 2:1 in BA Hons in Music/Music Science and teach music to young people.”

A participant in charity Blaze Arts' Music or Lose It. Credit: Isobel Greenhalgh

Beki added: “Growing up, I didn’t even know being a music producer was an option. I joined choir, took keyboard lessons but didn’t really utilise those skills until I decided to take singing as an option on my theatre degree and started to produce some songs seven years after graduating. Women in production are a very low population because we don’t get told we can produce - you can either sing or play an instrument. It’s a very male dominated field.”

This informal and inclusive project allows young people to explore their interests and skills at their own pace, says Blaze director, Helen Thackray. The youngsters involved will then organise an urban music event at Burnley Mechanics in October, with support from the project team.

"It’s not just an opportunity for them to perform, it’s an opportunity for them to create something for their community and learn how to plan and deliver an event in a professional venue.”

A participant in charity Blaze Arts' Music or Lose It. Credit: Isobel Greenhalgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next block workshops take at West End Community Centre on Thursday evenings this month. Anyone interested in getting involved can attend a taster day at the centre next Thursday from 5 – 7pm.