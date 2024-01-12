Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘The Baths’ has been penned and directed by Jack Hartley. Set in Padiham Leisure Centre and starring home grown star Alice Barry, who starred in the hit TV show ‘Shameless,’ Reel Cinema will host the premiere of the pilot episiode on Saturday, February 3rd. As there has been such an avalanche of interest in the show there will be two screenings on the night, one for the cast, crew and staff from Padiham Leisure Centre and the second for the public.

The trailer for the pilot dropped last month and Jack said he had been ‘blown away’ by the support he has received from people in Burnley and Padiham. Tickets for the premiere are free and it’s a’ first come first served basis.’

A red carpet premiere will be held next month for ‘mockumentary’ 'The Baths,' written and directed by a Burnley born actor.

The show focuses on a day in the life of staff working at a local swimming baths which is under threat due to proposed plans for a modernised leisure complex. The pilot episode centres around the complicated dynamics between staff members at fictional 'Gorple Baths' as they all compete to win the title of 'Employee of the Month’ which is heavily impacting on the usual footfall, so the management are doing all they can to keep it a float.

Fifty per cent of the cast were members at the leisure centre given a shot at fame. The show's producer is Rosie Ford and production company behind the pilot, Zomdic Films Ltd, are taking it round to TV broadcasting companies in hope of securing support for a six part series.