Mum-of-two and new leader of performing arts school Little Voices to launch new classes in Colne
Becky Ewins, a former primary school teacher, is the new owner of Little Voices in East Lancashire and Craven.
Little Voices classes are for children aged four to 18 and help nurture their communication, confidence, social skills, and performing abilities, through singing and drama.
“I’ve always had a passion for music and the arts. In fact, I can't remember a time when singing, and playing as part of orchestras, choirs, and bands, wasn’t a part of my life.
“Pursuing a career as a teacher, with a specialism of music, was a natural choice for me: as well as sharing my passion for the arts, I consider nurturing others, and watching them grow and develop in confidence, to be a huge honour.
“Working with young people to enhance both their vocal skills and life skills are the very foundations that Little Voices was built on 16 years ago. I’m thrilled that alongside our weekly classes, I’ll be taking Little Voices into schools, where we can complement the existing curriculum with our specialist teaching.”
Founder Jane James added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have Becky on board, and build on the success Little Voices has enjoyed for the past six years. She’s a talented performer, with an incredible teaching background and a passion for inspiring and nurturing the next generation, all of which will be a huge benefit to the children who are lucky enough to join her classes.”
Classes currently run in Accrington Town Hall on Wednesdays.
For more information, contact Becky on 07872 945299, [email protected] or visit https://littlevoices.org.uk/eastlancashire-craven