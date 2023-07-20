MP for Pendle, Andrew Stephenson, has welcomed the Conservative Government’s £105 million investment through the Turing Scheme

Universities, colleges, and schools are receiving new funding to provide study and work placements in over 160 destinations, with Pendle receiving £148,245 in extra investment.

Disadvantaged students are set to take up two thirds of the international study and of work opportunities available from September, more than ever before, as part of to the government’s flagship Turing Scheme.

Over 40,000 people across the UK will get the transformational opportunity to study or work abroad in the next academic year, gaining new skills for life and work.

The Turing Scheme is widening access to international opportunities in education and training, with more than 22,800 Higher Education placements, over 6,700 school placements, and more than 10,500 Further Education and Vocational Education and Training placements.

The scheme is open to education providers and other eligible organisations across the UK. Canada, Japan and the United States among over 160 international destinations where students will be funded to take up work and study placements.

Mr Stephenson said: “I am delighted that Pendle is receiving £148,245 in extra investment from the Conservative Government to boost opportunities for young people to work and study abroad.

“It is fantastic to see more disadvantaged students than ever before receiving support to take up opportunities to gain new skills for life and work through the Turing Scheme.

“By expanding the horizons of young people across the country, the Conservative Government is delivering opportunities to help grow our economy into the future and deliver a truly global Britain.”

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon MP said: “Once again, this transformational scheme is extending the ladder of opportunity for more young people to experience other cultures and learn vital skills for life and work, regardless of their background.

“With nearly a 50% increase in the number of successful applications and around 1,800 additional learners from disadvantaged backgrounds in the FE sector compared to last year, I am delighted that this scheme is driving social mobility.

